Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) More than 30 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire in the parking lot of Mansarovar railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday afternoon, though no injuries were reported in the incident, an official said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Four Boys Rape Minor Girl in Kaimur District, Flee After Spotting School Headmaster, Who Also Rapes Her.

One fire engine, one water tanker and an ambulance were deployed to douse the fire, which took 45 minutes, he said.

Also Read | #UPGoesGlobal Takes Twitter by Storm; Yogi Govt's Economic Policies Receive Immense Praise Online.

"A total of 34 out of 42 two-wheelers parked there were completely gutted. We received the fire call at 5:15pm. It was doused in 45 minutes. There are no report of injuries. We are probing the cause of the blaze," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)