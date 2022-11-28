Lucknow, Nov 28, 2022: As the state of Uttar Pradesh inches closer to becoming the growth engine of India’s development with the upcoming ‘Global Investors Summit-2023’, the hashtag #UPGoesGlobal took Twitter by storm on Monday reaching over 550 million users in the span of just three hours.

During this, around 17,000 users expressed their thoughts about the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh through this hashtag with replies, likes and retweets. Yogi Adityanath Govt in Uttar Pradesh to Add 352 Additional PICUs in 72 Districts to Ensure Better Health Facilities for Children.

At the same time, about 3,500 users directly engaged with this hashtag. It is noteworthy that several national and international industrial organizations have shown interest towards the transformed Uttar Pradesh under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With the efforts of the government, today, the state is moving towards progress in every sphere.

