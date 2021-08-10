Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Police on Tuesday warned that any attempt by groups to stall the work of the Navi Mumbai Airport in connection with a stir over its naming will be dealt sternly.

The township has been seeing protests over the past few several weeks seeking that the airport coming up in Panvel be named after former MLA DB Patil, with some agitators saying they will stop contractors from working at the site if their demands are met.

"Every one has the right to protest in a democracy but it should be within regulations and demands must be kept at an appropriate platform. Tough action would be taken if anyone tries to stop work at the airport site," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shivaji Patel told a news channel.

