Thane, April 5 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly cheating a date trader from Iran of nearly Rs 4.3 crore, an official said on Friday.

The accused, including proprietors of two trading companies, procured dates from the complainant but allegedly never paid to him, he said.

In his complaint, the seller said he despatched 23 containers with dates from the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran to two Mumbai-based traders in 2020.

After receiving the date consignment, the accused forged papers to make it appear that an associate company in Dubai had supplied the sweet sticky brown fruits.

The money for the dates – about Rs 4.36 crore – was eventually passed on to the Dubai-based company instead of the actual seller, he said.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Navi Mumbai police made a preliminary inquiry after receiving the complaint and a cheating case was registered against the accused at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, he said.

