New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar initiated a series of interactions with the personnel deployed at remote naval locations over video calls and spoke to the Marine Commandos deployed at detachments across the country.

As per the Indian Navy, the chief acknowledged their (commando's) presence in vital locations and emphasized the importance of being combat-ready at all times.

"During the interaction #CNS acknowledged their presence in #vital locations and stressed the importance of being #combatready at all times," the Navyspokesperson tweeted.

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) is the special force of the Indian Navy and is deployed with the surface ships for deployment in the Operation Sankalp as well as anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden.

The force is also responsible for securing the Wular lake in the Kashmir valley and carrying out various anti-terror operations against terrorists there. (ANI)

