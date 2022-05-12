Hyderabad, May 12: A 25-year old man was arrested in Telangana after he raped a woman, smashed her skull till she dropped dead and then sexually assaulted her lifeless body. The horrible incident took place in Choutuppal town, which is located 50 km away from Hyderabad.

According to a report in TOI, the accused, who worked as a construction supervisor, had been stalking the victim, a 24-year-old woman, who lived with her husband in a godown near his house.

The accused had observed that the woman would stay alone for long hours while the husband worked as a watchman in a nearby college. Ahmedabad Shocker: Four Men ‘Gang-Rape’ Differently-Abled Migrant Woman Several Times; Booked

The accused, on Monday, May 9, snuck into the godown and raped the woman after threatening to kill her. But within an hour, he murdered the woman. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped for Two Years by Social Media Friend in Bhopal

According to Choutuppal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Uday Reddy, the accused murdered the woman by battering her head with a blunt object and repeatedly raped the corpse.

After committing the horrific crimes, he stole her gold jewellery and fled the scene. Based on a police complaint given by the victim’s husband, police filed a case of rape, murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2022 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).