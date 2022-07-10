New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The fourth phase of sea trials for indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) has been successfully completed on Sunday, said Indian Navy.

During the exercise, integrated trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including some of the Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.

The ship's delivery is being targeted by the end of this month followed by the ship's commissioning in August to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd is a shining example in the Nation's quest for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India Initiative' with more than 76 per cent indigenous content.

This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides the development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2,000 CSL personnel and about 12,000 employees in ancillary industries.

Maiden sea trials of IAC were successfully completed in August last year. This was followed by the second and third phases of sea trials in October and January respectively. During these three phases of sea trials, endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances, ship's Navigation and communication systems was undertaken. (ANI)

