Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): As part of Navy Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam, three Indian Naval ships of the Eastern Naval Command were on a spectacular display on Sunday.

Three naval ships of the Eastern naval command were illuminating the silhouette of the ships at an anchorage near RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. The ships also fired coloured flares during the illumination display.

Also Read | Pune: Elderly Man Duped of Over 10 Lakh by Fraudster on Pretext of Verifying His SIM Card.

Navy Day is historically observed on 04 December every year, to commemorate the daring attack on Karachi harbour, which was launched by the Indian Navy's missile boats in the 1971 war.

The attack paralysed Pakistan's entire coastal defence apparatus and was a decisive step in the final outcome of the war. The year 2021 also marks the 50th-anniversary "Swarnim Vijay Varsh" of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the historic victory of India's armed forces in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (ANI)

Also Read | Godhan Nyay Mission: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Releases Rs 50 Lakh Towards Benefit of Cow Dung Collectors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)