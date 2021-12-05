Mumbai, December 5: In yet another case of fraud, an elderly man was duped of more than Rs 10 lakh in few days back in Pune. According to report, a 71-year-old man allegedly received a call telling that his phone number would no longer be functional without verification. The accused also told the victim that he needs to get his SIM card verified and he will have to will an online form to do the same and swindled money worth more than Rs 10 lakh from the senior citizen's bank account. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the elderly man gave certain private and confidential information to the accused. He shared his bank account details as well. The victim also shared an OTP that the accused had reportedly shared with him using a link. Following which, transactions worth Rs 10,71,269 were made through the victim's bank account. The victim filed a complaint with the police in the matter. Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act in the matter. According to report, case has been registered under Sections 419, section 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at Warje police station in Pune.

In a similar incident from Pune, an elderly man was duped for Rs 3.16 lakh by cyber fraudsters in August this year. The man is a resident of the Sahakarnagar area of Pune. The fraudsters cheated the 65-year-old man by promising high returns on investment through an online commission platform.

