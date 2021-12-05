Raipur, December 5: The state government's flagship scheme Godhan Nyay Yojana, started to procure cow dung from livestock owners and prepare organic fertilizers, will now be implemented on a mission mode. For this 'Godhan Nyay Mission' has been constituted by the state government.

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel released an amount of Rs 50 lakh for the smooth operation of 'Godhan Nyay Mission' in a programme organized at his residence office here today for transferring funds to beneficiaries under Godhan Nyay Yojana. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Inaugurates 'Chiraag Project' at Krishi Madai Programme in Bastar.

Agriculture Minister Mr. Ravindra Choubey, Rajya Sabha MP Mrs. Chhaya Verma, Chairman of State Mineral Development Corporation Mr. Girish Devangan, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Pradeep Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Subrat Sahoo and Public Relations Commissioner Mr. Dipanshu Kabra along with other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Special Secretary of Agriculture Department and Managing Director of Godhan Nyay Mission, Dr. S. Bharathidasan, while giving a presentation on the Godhan Nyay Mission, said "Godhan Nyay Mission has been formed with an objective of proper implementation of the scheme from a commercial and scientific point of view to ensure the beneficial use of cow dung besides assuring that the cow dung collectors get the maximum benefit of the scheme."

He added that Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Urban Administration, Panchayat and Rural Development, State Rural Livelihood Mission, and Khadi and Village Industries Departments will participate in the operation of this mission. The services of scientists, organizations having management and marketing expertise, NGOs, and consultants of companies will be taken to implement Godhan Nyay Yojana on a mission mode.

As a part of Godhan Nyay Mission, an action plan will be prepared and implemented for the sale of vermi-compost and other organic fertilizers, and to transform the Gauthans into Rural Industrial Parks. In addition, arrangements will also be made for grading and standardization of products prepared by women Self Help Groups in Gauthans. Besides, assistance will be provided in setting up small production units in Gauthans.

It is noteworthy that Godhan Nyay Yojana has been launched by the state government last year to promote animal husbandry and organic farming in the state. Under this scheme, cow dung is procured at the rate of Rs 2 per kg from the cattle rearers and farmers. Organic manure is being manufactured using this cow dung, by women self-help groups in the Gauthans set up under the Suraji Gaon Yojana. Apart from compost, vermicompost, super compost, electricity generation and many other types of items are being manufactured from the purchased cow dung.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).