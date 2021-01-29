Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft (IN FAC) T-81 of Super Dvora MK II class was decommissioned after serving the nation successfully for over 20 years, the Navy said on Friday.

The vessel was decommissioned on Thursday at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai in a function with Rear Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, as chief guest, a Navy statement said.

The 25-metre long vessel, with 60 ton displacement, was built at Goa Shipyard Limited in collaboration with M/s Ramta of Israel, and was commissioned into the Navy on June 5, 1999, it said.

The ship, specially designed for shallow waters, could achieve speeds of up to 45 knots and had the capability of day and night surveillance and reconnaissance, search and rescue, beach insertion, extraction of marine commandos and high speed interception of intruder craft, the Navy said.

