Bijapur, Feb 9 (PTI) Three Naxalites, including one with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.

He identified the three as Sarita Oyam (20), her husband Sukka alias Kartik (25) and Somaru alias Sinu (47), who was Madded area committee member of the outlawed outfit and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Sinu was involved in the 2014 attack on a security forces' camp in Murkinar in which four police personnel were killed, the official said.

"Sukka and his wife were members of Silger Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) Chetna Natya Mandali under the Jagargunda Area Committee. The CNM is a cultural wing of Maoists," he said.

The three, who were involved in several incidents of violence, have told police they were surrendering due to disappointment with the ideology of the CPI(Maoist), the official said.

They will be rehabilitated as per the state government's policy, he added.

