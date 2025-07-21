Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday spoke to seamer Anshul Kamboj, who has been added to the Indian Test squad as cover and has linked up with the squad in Manchester, UK.

"The selection of Karnal's pride, Anshul Kamboj, in the Indian cricket team for the ongoing Test match series in England is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of Haryana," Saini posted on X in Hindi Monday evening.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down As Vice President of India 2 Years Before Term Ends, Cites Health Reasons.

In the post, Saini said he extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Anshul, who reached this milestone by playing on Haryana's soil. Saini also wished the 24-year-old cricketer a bright future ahead.

The fourth Test is slated to begin at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Hosts England lead the five-match Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

In November 2024, Kamboj entered the record books as he became only the third bowler in the history of Ranji Trophy to claim all 10 wickets in an innings.

Kamboj achieved the feat in the home team's Group C game against Kerala at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)