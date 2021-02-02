Cuttack, Feb 2 (PTI) The Nayagarh District Legal Services Authority has decided to provide a compensation of Rs 9 lakh to the family of a five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Odisha last year.

The decision was taken following intervention of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA), according to a statement.

Sources said 50 per cent of the compensation would be paid to the parents of the girl immediately and the rest after conclusion of trial.

A special investigation team of the Crime Branch headed by an Additional DG-rank officer is currently investigating the matter, while the Orissa High Court is adjudicating over two PILs seeking a CBI enquiry and adequate compensation to the victim's family.

The girl had gone missing on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house in Nayagarh district on July 23. Her parents had attempted to set themselves on fire in front of the Assembly seeking justice for their daughter.

