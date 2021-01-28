Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in Navi Mumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gm of cocaine, an official said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit intercepted a car on Wednesday night and recovered 10 gm of ganja and 121 blots of LSD, which is considered as commercial quantity, the official said.

The NCB team apprehended Arbaz Shaikh and Vinit Chandran were apprehended from the car, he said.

Following their interrogation, the NCB team, led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted searches in Nerul and Navi Mumbai area, the official said, adding the searches were on till Thursday evening.

The probe team recovered 420 gm of ganja, 6 gm of cocaine and 215 LSD blots (commercial quantity) from one Suraj Singh, he said.

The trio have been running their network in the areas around Nerul, Navi Mumbai for a long time, he said.

The arrested accused would procure LSD through the Dark Net, he said, adding that the further investigations are underway.

