New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): As part of its sustained efforts to combat drug trafficking and curb the misuse of pharmaceutical drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zonal Unit, has successfully dismantled a major network engaged in the illegal diversion and distribution of pharmaceutical medicines for non-medical use in Haridwar, a release said on Saturday.

As per the release, eight individuals have been arrested so far in the case.

Using a bottom-to-top investigative approach, the source of the substance has been identified, and an illegal pharmaceutical manufacturing unit located in Sidcul, Haridwar (Uttarakhand) was busted on June 6, 2025.

The operation, which spanned across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, also revealed suspected international linkages.

The operation commenced with an interception on January 9, 2025, at a courier facility in Delhi, which led to the seizure of 3.6 kg of Codeine Phosphate tablets in loose form.

From January to June 2025, follow-up searches in Delhi and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, recovered 9.144 kg of Alprazolam and 2.360 kg of Codeine Phosphate, approximately 10,000 multiple-brand NRx tablets in strips, 1.383 kg of Pseudoephedrine, and 130.440 kg of raw material /tablets in loose form.

Subsequent investigations uncovered that a clandestine lab in Haridwar was operating without a valid drug manufacturing license. It was revealed that psychotropic substances were being manufactured in bulk for illegal trafficking.

Further investigation is ongoing to trace and apprehend other individuals and entities associated with this syndicate.

Earlier in May 2025, NCB Amritsar zonal unit axed a drug diversion cartel through a four-month-long operation across Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi and seized drugs worth 547 crore and arrested 15 persons.

These seizures exemplify the NCB's commitment to successfully disrupting transnational and interstate drug networks to achieve the vision of a drug-free India.

To fight against drug trafficking, NCB seeks the support of the citizens. Any person can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling the MANAS- National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number- 1933. The identity of the caller is kept confidential. (ANI)

