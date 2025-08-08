New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Chapters on the lives and sacrifices of legendary war heroes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma have been added to the NCERT syllabus for the current academic year, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release on Thursday

According to the ministry, chapters on Field Marshal Manekshaw have been included in Class 8 (Urdu), Brigadier Usman in Class 7 (Urdu), and Major Sharma in Class 8 (English). The newly introduced chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage and duty.

Also Read | How Did You Win Karnataka Assembly Election, Pralhad Joshi Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Leaders's 'Election Fraud' Claim.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India's first officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal, is remembered for his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. Brigadier Mohammad Usman and Major Somnath Sharma, both recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra, respectively (posthumously), laid down their lives in service of the nation and remain symbols of supreme sacrifice, it said.

Through these stories and their inclusion in the curriculum, students will not only gain insights into India's military history but also absorb important life lessons on resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and the importance of contributing to nation-building, the release said.

Also Read | Mumbai False Rape Case: Dolly Kotak, Working in Private Bank, Arrested for Blackmailing and Attempting to Extort INR 1 Crore From Her Ex-Partner by Filing False Case After Break-Up.

As part of efforts to establish the National War Memorial (NWM) as a prominent national landmark, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to integrate NWM and related references into the school curriculum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National War Memorial to the nation on 25 February 2019, located in the iconic Central Vista 'C' Hexagon, India Gate, New Delhi.

The Memorial was established to inculcate a sense of patriotism, high moral values, sacrifice, national spirit, and belongingness among all citizens, while serving as a befitting tribute to our brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)