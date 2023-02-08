Aurangabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has demanded the restoration of the Qila-e-Ark palace fort constructed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th Century which is in bad condition due to neglect.

In a memorandum submitted to the district collector's office recently, Maharashtra NCP vice president Ilyas Kirmani said the monument can become a major tourist attraction after its facelift.

The palace fort houses Shahi Masjid, Adil Darwaza, Zaibunnisa Mahal, Pamar Kothi, Janana Mahal, Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-E-Khas and many other buildings. The ruins of these buildings are still seen here, Kirmani stated.

He demanded the Qila-e-Ark be restored along with the works that are currently underway for an upcoming G20-related event in Aurangabad city.

A prominent historical city in Maharashtra, Aurangabad is a tourist hub, surrounded by many monuments, including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as Bibi Ka Maqbara and Panchakki.

