New Delhi, February 8: The Animal Welfare Board of India has issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said on Wednesday. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year.

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Valentine’s Day 2023 Gifts for Her: From Relaxing Bath Pillow to Rechargeable Hand Warmer, Here Are Some Beautiful and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for the Woman in Your Life.

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness". Valentine's Day 2023 Gifts for Him: From Personalised Docking Station to Miniature Indoor Fireplace, 5 Best Presents To Make Your Man Feel Loved This V-Day.

It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten". The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.

