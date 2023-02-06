Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party leader Anand Paranjpe on Monday took exception to Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde celebrating his birthday at a police station and distributing uniforms to personnel there at the event.

Also Read | The Investment in Aerospace Sector in the Last 9 Years is 4 to 5 Times More Than the … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, celebrated his birthday at a police station here on February 4 in the presence of some senior officials from the region.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Says His Government Committed To Provide Accessible Legal Services to Citizens at Doorstep.

In a video message, Paranjpe sarcastically said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the home department, and state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth must make such celebrations a rule so that personnel get uniforms for free and in time.

Paranjpe, the Thane unit chief of the NCP and a former Lok Sabha member, mockingly said such a move will reduce the burden on the state exchequer and also keep all political parties happy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)