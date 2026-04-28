India News | NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar Meets Maharashtra CID Officials, Inquires About Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe Progress

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday expressed disappointment over progress in investigation of Ajit Pawar plane crash case, as he met the Maharashtra CID officials in Pune.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said that there is "nothing concrete" in the probe of the matter highlighting the fear in the minds of people in power. He noted that officials are not taking action against VSR Ventures chief VK Singh, while reiterating claims of his relations with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

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"Nothing concrete has happened in the last so many days. It is so because there is fear in those in power and political circles that if they take action on VK Singh, then he might take some names, starting from Maharashtra leaders and national leaders. He also has a special bond with Ram Mohan Naidu," he said.

Pawar further stressed that the whole Maharashtra wants the CID to register an FIR into the matter, expressing confidence of CM Devendra Fadnavis meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue after May 4.

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"The whole of Maharashtra is demanding that an action and FIR be registered, but after speaking to the CID, we have understood that they will not investigate, but will inquire into this. The people in power feel that this issue may stay alive for a while, but later it will die down. I am sure after 4th May, the CM will go and meet Amit Shah. We have to wait and watch till 10th May," said Pawar.

Earlier on March 18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a "time-bound," "transparent," and "comprehensive" investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, taking forward a request by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar.

In his letter, CM Fadnavis referenced Rohit Pawar's concerns regarding the safety record of aircraft operator M/s VSR Ventures, flight crew deployment and duty norms, aircraft maintenance and airworthiness, discrepancies in flight data and records, operational decisions during landing, and the adequacy of regulatory oversight.

"In connection with the aircraft accident near Baramati on 28th January, 2026, in which Late Shri Ajit Dada Pawar, the then Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and four other persons were travelling and tragically lost their lives, a number of concerns have been raised by public representatives regarding the circumstances leading to the incident," the letter said.

"A representation dated 4th March, 2026 has been received from MLA Shri Rohit Pawar, highlighting several issues which, according to him, warrant careful examination during the course of the investigation. The representation, inter alia, highlights the following issues for examination: 1. Safety record of the aircraft operator: Reference has been made to a previous accident involving the same operator M/s VSR Ventures, in 2023 and to reported safety observations by international aviation regulators, raising questions regarding regulatory compliance and oversight," the letter added.

Rohit Pawar has repeatedly alleged a potential conspiracy behind the accident involving the plane carrying Ajit Pawar, claiming that a "big power" is shielding VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, the aircraft operator.

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)