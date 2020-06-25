Nashik, Jun 24 (PTI) NCP workers staged a protest against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Gopichand Padalkar here on Wednesday over his objectionable comments against their party chief Sharad Pawar.

The angy NCP activists staged Jode Mara' (hit chappals) agitation against Padalkar. During the agitation, they hit Padalkar's photograph with footwear.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh | 69 Additional Superintendents of Police Transferred From Their Posts: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

They also shouted slogans against the BJP and Padalkar.

The NCP activists tried to burn an effigy of Padalkar, but the police intervened and prevented them from doing so.

Also Read | COVIFOR, Antiviral Drug For COVID-19 by Indian Pharma Company Hetero, Priced at Rs 5,400 Per 100 Mg Vial in India.

"Padalkar should tender an apology otherwise he will not be allowed entry in Nashik district, NCP district president Ravindra Pagar said on the occasion.

NCP city unit president Ranjan Thakare demanded cancellation of Padalkars membership of the legislative council.

Earlier in the day, Padalkar had termed Pawar as "corona" that has infected Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)