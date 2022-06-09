New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday sought the withdrawal of Mumbai police commissioner's direction that cases of molestation and crime under POCSO Act be registered only with the zonal DCP permission, saying such a move will severely affect child sexual abuse victims.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, said the order issued by the Maharashtra Police will cause serious infringement upon the right of victims of sexual abuse and cause undue delay for victims to their access to justice.

“Moreover, this order is observed by the Commission to be in contravention of the true objective and spirit of the Act and beyond the scope and purview of the provisions laid down under the Act,” it said.

“Therefore, keeping in view the rights of minor sexual abuse victims, the Commission recommends and requests that this order may be reviewed by your good offices and withdrawn thereafter. An action taken report in the matter may be sent to the Commission in the next seven days,” NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

Pandey had instructed officials that cases of molestation and crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act should be registered only upon the recommendation of an ACP and with the permission of the zonal DCP.

The order was issued in view of instances wherein false cases are registered due to personal rivalry or disputes over property, money matters and personal issues, an official said.

