New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, has issued a summons to YouTube's Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Mira Chatt, asking her to appear in person before them on January 15.

NCPCR chief Kanoongo has asked for a list of all challenges on YouTube "portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons" and a list of channels running such challenges involving minors.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as 'the commission) has been constituted under Section 3 of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 (No. 4 of 2006) by the Government of India, as a statutory body, for dealing with the protection of child rights and other related matters," NCPCR Chairperson's said in his Summons to the YouTube executive.

"One of the functions of the commission assigned under sections 3(1)(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, is to inquire into complaints and take suo-moto notice of matters relating to deprivation and violation of child rights, non-implementation of laws providing for the protection and development of children, and non-compliance with relevant policy decisions, guidelines or instructions," he said.

"The commission has taken cognizance of a matter wherein it has observed an alarming trend on YouTube channels where challenges portraying such as... potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons raise serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child's well-being and safety," he said.

Further, these videos have a large viewership, including minors, which raises significant concerns. Under Section 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the commission has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the code of civil procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908) and, in particular, in respect of the following matters: a) summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath; b) discovery and production of any documents, he said.

"The commission, in pursuance of its functions and powers under sections 1, 3 and 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005, requires your appearance through physical appearance at 16.00 hours on Monday, January 5, 2024, along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube and the list of channels on YouTube running such challenges involving minors," he said.

"Take notice that if you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)