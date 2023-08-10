New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday decided to convene a meeting to discuss issues regarding online grooming of minors, circulation of child pornography and exposure to sexual abuse content on social media platforms, said an official statement.

According to an official statement, the child's panel said in view of the aforementioned issues, it would like to convene a meeting on August 21 at 3 PM in the NCPCR office in the national capital.

Also Read | Robotic Surgery in Goa: Orthopaedics Department of Goa Medical College Performs First Robotic Surgery on Patient.

Further, according to the statement, the Commission received information about several alarming incidents in which minor children have been lured and made victims of offences such as online grooming for various unlawful activities, trallicking, online sexual abuse, online harassment, and so on.

"The Commission has been in receipt of information regarding several alarming incidents where minor children have been lured and further been made victim to offences like online grooming for various unlawful activities, trallicking, online sexual abuse, online harassment etc. by people who they meet on various social media websites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter," the NCPCR said in the statement.

Also Read | Rajasthan Government To Provide 6 Per Cent Reservation to Most Backward Castes Among OBCs, CM Ashok Gehlot.

In view of the alarming rise in the incidents, and complaints and reports of minors subjected to such offences like online groomingfor unlawful activities, trafficking, online sexual abuse and online harassment, the Commission said it has been taking cognizance of such cases by directing the concerned state authorities and social media platforms for taking preventive measures, added the official statement.

Further, according to the statement, the Commission has also been conducting rescues of minors on receiving complaints or information about luring the children through social media along with the state and district authorities.

The Commission said it believes that it is appropriate for a deliberation to examine and review framework/mechanism under various laws, based on input from all stakeholders, and recommend measures for their effective implementation in order to make the cyberspace a safe space for minors.

Such framework will not only cater to the issue and challenges faced by the authorities but it shall also lay down preventive measures to safeguard minor children, added the statement.

"In view of above, the Commission would like to convene a meeting on August 21,2023' at1500 Hrs at NCPCR office at Conference Hall, 2nd floor in Chanderlok Building' 36 Janpath'New Delhi for the purpose," added the statement.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (hereinafter referred as theCommission) is a statutory body constituted under the provisions of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act,2005 (4 of 2006) for the protection of Child rights and other related matters, said the statement.

It added that the Commission under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005 has been assigned with performing functions for protection and promotion of child rights across the country.

One of the functions assigned under Section 13 is to examine and review the safeguards provided by or under any law for the time being in force for the protection of child rights and recommend measures for their effective implementation.

Further, the Commission has been mandated under Section 109 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) of Children Act, 2015 to monitor the provisions provided under the Act, the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)