New Delhi, January 14: A sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of Parliament from Lakshadweep, Mohammad Faizal, has been disqualified from Lok Sabha after the lawmaker was sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection with an attempt to murder case. The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha decided on the disqualification of the MP late on Friday.

"Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep Mohammed Faizal, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction ie January 11, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," read Lok Sabha bulletin. Muzaffarnagar Riots 2013: BJP MLA Vikram Saini Disqualified From Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The parliamentary bulletin further added that it received communication on January 11 from District and Sessions Judge, Kavaratti which informed that Mohammed Faizal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) was tried at the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti Court on charges of sections 143, 147, 148, 448, 427, 324, 342, 307, 506 read with Section 149 of IPC.

On January 11, after a trial lasting for about five years, the district sessions court in Kavaratti found Mohammed Faizal guilty of offences under sections 143, 147, 148, 448, 427, 324, 342, 307, 506 read with Section 149 of IPC and sentenced him to imprisonment for 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh (major punishment). He is currently detained in the central prison in Kerala's Kannur. Azam Khan, Convicted in Hate Speech Case, Disqualified From Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Faizal, an elected MP from the Union Territory since 2014 has been convicted in the case along with four others for an attempt to murder. Faizal was convicted of attacking his relative Mohammad Salih.

The prosecution argued that Faizal led a group of people to attack and grievously injure Salih over an argument about constructing a shed. The victim had been flown to Kerala where he remained hospitalised for months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)