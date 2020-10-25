Noida (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that pushed the infection tally to 16,864, official data showed.

The number of active cases here came down to 1,082, constituting 6.4 per cent of the total cases, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Swine Flu: Risk of H1N1 Virus in Madhya Pradesh Amid Season Change & COVID-19 Pandemic.

On the brighter side, 105 more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries in the district to 15,716, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stood at 66 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent, according to the official statistics.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Lashes Out at BJP For Questioning His Hindutva and Over Free COVID-19 Vaccine Promise in Bihar; Top Quotes From Shiv Sena Chief’s Dussehra Speech.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 93.19 per cent from 93.09 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 27,317 from 27,681 on Saturday. It was 32,896 last Sunday. The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,36,071 while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,882, it showed.

So far 4,70,270 people have tested positive for the infection in UP while the recovery rate of patients reached 93.72 per cent on Sunday, according to government officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)