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Agency News Agency News India News | NCST Issues Notice to Odisha Officials over Tribal Girl's Death, Mass Food Poisoning at Mayurbhanj Ashram School Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of a 12-year-old tribal girl and the hospitalisation of over 100 students following a mass food poisoning incident at a government-run residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has taken serious cognisance of the tragic death of a 12-year-old tribal girl and the hospitalisation of over 100 students following a mass food poisoning incident at a government-run residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The Commission has issued formal notices to the Mayurbhanj District Collector, the Superintendent of Police, and the Secretary of the State ST & SC Development Department. The NCST has demanded a detailed "Action Taken Report" (ATR) within seven days.

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"The Commission, under the powers vested in it by the Constitution, has directed the authorities to submit full facts of the incident and preventive measures taken. Failure to comply may lead to the issuance of a summons and the invocation of civil court powers," an official statement from the NCST indicated.

The incident unfolded on April 12 at the Kakabandh Ashram School in the Rasgovindpur block. According to reports, students consumed a meal consisting of pakhala (fermented rice), aloo masala, and saag. Parents of the victims alleged that the food served was stale and leftover from the previous day, violating the authorised school menu.

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Following the meal, dozens of children began showing symptoms of severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Rupali Besra, a Class 5 student, succumbed to her illness on April 14 while undergoing treatment. While estimates vary, between 100 and 140 other students were reportedly affected, with many requiring urgent hospitalisation.

The tragedy has sparked massive outrage in the region, leading to protests and clashes between local tribal communities and the police during the funeral procession.

In response to the outcry, the Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, ordered a high-level probe. The school's headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been placed under suspension for gross negligence. Additionally, the state has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 7 lakh for the family of the deceased girl.

The NCST's intervention highlights a recurring concern regarding food safety and hygiene standards in tribal residential institutions. Activists and local leaders have called for a complete overhaul of the monitoring mechanisms in hostel kitchens to ensure such "avoidable tragedies" do not recur. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)