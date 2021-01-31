New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The NCW on Sunday felicitated 'Women COVID Warriors', who have done exceptional and commendable work during the pandemic.

The felicitation was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to mark the National Commission for Women's 29th foundation day.

Javadekar appreciated the efforts of women who fought the battle against COVID-19 at the frontline.

