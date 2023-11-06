New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) hosted a seminar on Monday aimed at addressing the multifaceted legal, health, occupational, and educational challenges confronting sex workers and their children.

The event united a coalition of experts, government officials, and advocates committed to enhancing the lives of these marginalized communities, said officials.The seminar commenced with an address by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, who underscored the critical importance of providing education and support to women who have entered sex work by choice or coercion.

Sharma said empowering these women with the option of rehabilitation stands as a top priority.

The rehabilitation process seeks to equip them with a diverse array of skills, extending beyond traditional beauty and sewing, thereby ensuring equal opportunities for a brighter future.During the legal issues panel discussion, Commissioner S. Nair from Commercial Tax Lucknow shared a heartbreaking narrative that underscored the significance of prompt intervention by legal authorities and the police.

She recounted a heartbreaking incident in which the three and 5-year-old daughters of a sex worker were rescued from a sale for a mere Rs 15,000, serving as a stark reminder of the power of swift and effective action in saving lives.A panel discussion, presided over by Meena Saraswathi Seshu, the general secretary of the NGO, Sangram, brought together distinguished figures such as Lalitha SA, vice president of SPD; Geetanjali Babbar, founder of Kath Katha; and Shweta Ravinder Katti from Kranti Organization. The discussion delved into the healthcare concerns, occupational barriers, and other challenges faced by female sex workers.

The panel moderated by Meekshi Begi, member secretary NCW, proposed a consultation on caste certificates that do not require the father's name as a mandatory field, championing gender equality and the recognition of mothers in official documents, including Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and school admission forms.

The seminar also featured courageous women who have embarked on new lives after leaving sex work and who shared their inspiring stories and the challenges they have overcome. (ANI)

