Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], October 12 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar visited Durgapur to investigate the recent gangrape case, following directions from the NCW chairperson to take suo motu cognisance.

Majumdar met with the victim's family, students, and local authorities, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Officer-in-Charge (OC).

"I had a conversation with my chairperson. She told me to take immediate Suo Moto cognisance of the case, reach the place, and meet the victim. I talked with the authorities... I had a talk with the students and parents of the victim. Then I spoke with the police, the SP, and the OC... We will put our report on the next working day," she said.

She further said that the police have identified five suspects, arrested three, and are preparing to file a chargesheet soon. Medical samples have been sent to the State Forensic Lab, with a recommendation to forward them to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Majumdar expressed concerns over delays in justice for women in West Bengal and noted that the victim's friend and the arrested suspects belong to the same community.

"I had a talk with SP and the officer in charge of local PS... They said that they have identified five of them and arrested three. They will submit the chargesheet at the earliest. The medical sample collection is also done and sent to the State Forensic Lab. I have recommended sending it to CFSL... In West Bengal, we are unfortunate that girls are not getting justice in time... Her friend, with whom she left for dinner, is from a special community and the respondents who were arrested all belong to the same community. So that question lies, of course," she said.

Meanwhile, three persons arrested for allegedly raping a medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur were remanded to 10 days' police custody by a local court here on Sunday.

A second-year student of a private medical college was allegedly gangraped in Durgapur on Friday night. The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha.

The gangrape has sparked massive outrage, with the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to protect women, while the ruling TMC slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the incident. (ANI)

