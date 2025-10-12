Leaders arriving for the CEC meeting at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on October 12, 2025 (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): In a significant development, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday announced seat sharing for the upcoming Bihar elections with BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha- 6 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - 6 seats.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

This announcement was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde in a social media post on X.

Tawde wrote, "Organized and Dedicated NDA... For the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, all members of the NDA family have completed the distribution of seats through mutual consensus in a cordial atmosphere, which is as follows- BJP - 101 seats JD(U) - 101 seats LJP (Ram Vilas) - 29 seats RLM - 06 seats HAM - 06 seats Leaders and workers of all NDA parties have joyfully welcomed this decision. All comrades have girded their loins and are resolved to form an NDA government in Bihar once again."

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said that "Bihar is ready" and once again NDA government will be formed in the state.

He said, "Bihar is ready -- Once again an NDA government, This time with full strength alongside #BiharFirstBihariFirst!"

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha also posted on their X handles about the finalisation of the seat-sharing.

There were intense discussions between the leaders of NDA allies since the announcement of the poll dates to finalise seat sharing for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP Central Election Committee was being held in the national capital. Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, and other Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nityanand Rai, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dharmendra Pradhan were seen arriving at the BJP headquarters here for the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as well as Union Minister and Bihar co-in-charge C R Patil were also among those who arrived for the CEC meeting.

Among other leaders who were seen arriving for the meeting included Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey and Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal

Both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan are engaged in hectic parleys over claims for seats.

Meanwhile, asked if he will join any alliance, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief, Pashupati Kumar Paras, said, "There is time till October 17. We will tell everything by the day after tomorrow."

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader and his son, Tejashwi Yadav arrived in Delhi ahead of their meeting with Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on seat sharing in the Mahagathbandhan.

Speaking in Patna today, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "The seat allocation is almost done, but at the last moment, some difficulties arise in all parties, these are there in the NDA as well and here too. Everything will be announced in one or two days..."

Addressing reporters in Ranchi, Jharkhand today on seat sharing in Mahagathbandhan, Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "... A meeting will happen, and only then will the announcement of further seat sharing be made. The BJP's hope that some snag is getting stuck is being doused... We are all contesting the election together."

Earlier today in Patna, JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "RJD's seats will decrease significantly. RJD should mentally prepare for a situation worse than 2010. The public has made up its mind that under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA is heading towards a major victory. We will fight together, and it is certain that the government will be formed under Nitish Kumar's leadership."

A meeting of senior NDA leaders was held at the residence of BJP president and Union Minister Nadda on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and Hidustan Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM)(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also held a meeting of its senior leaders in the national capital yesterday. Party MP Shambhavi Chaudhary said the party held a central parliamentary board meeting, chaired by party chief Chirag Paswan. She said the party's national president will take the final decision on seat sharing. She also added that "talks are still ongoing".

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj. (ANI)

