New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a case from Gaya Ji, Bihar, where a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband amid ongoing dowry demands, an official statement said.

A video circulating on social media shows the man brutally assaulting her in front of their children, the NCW said.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: 20-Year-Old Madrassa Student Arrested for Unnatural Sex With Minor Boy in Uttar Pradesh; 40 Porn Videos Found on Accused's Mobile Phone.

https://x.com/NCWIndia/status/1937509559288950903

Taking serious note of the incident, Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Director General of Police (DGP), Bihar, directing urgent arrest of the accused and registration of a first information report under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added.

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

NCW has sought a detailed action taken report within 3 days.

Meanwhile, Vijaya Rahatkar will be on a two-day visit to Bihar, the commission said in a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

https://x.com/NCWIndia/status/1937546780385624249

During this time, the Commission will organise several programs in Gaya and Jehanabad. The Chairperson will listen to women's issues through the "National Commission for Women - At Your Doorstep" public hearing and provide directions to the concerned authorities for their resolution, the post added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)