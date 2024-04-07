New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Ghaziabad, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed confidence that the NDA candidate will register a landslide victory from the parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Ghaziabad seat will witness a triangular contest. The BJP has declared Atul Garg as its candidate from the Ghaziabad constituency after Union Minister and the sitting BJP MP from Ghaziabad, Gen (retd) VK Singh, withdrew himself from the fray for the Lok Sabha polls.

He is set to face the INDIA bloc candidate and Congress leader Dolly Sharma, while the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Nand Kishore Pundir.

Ghaziabad will poll for the Lok Sabha on April 26, in the second of the seven-phased elections.

"Ghaziabad has traditionally remained an anti-Congress city. I am confident that the NDA candidate is going to register a landslide victory from this seat," Tyagi told ANI.

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the tie-up between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi, on Saturday, referred to their unsuccessful partnership in 2017 assembly polls in the state, saying "do ladkon ki flop film" (a flop film featuring the two actors) has been released again.

"There is no competition in Uttar Pradesh. There is no election but selection there. The people have made up their minds to elect the NDA candidates to the Lok Sabha," he said.

He held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The country's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, at 80, will poll for the Lower House across seven phases, starting April 19.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, with nearly 97 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Election Commission (EC). The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

