World News | Pakistan: PTI Alleges Nearly 180 Workers Detained in Overnight Sindh Raids

Karachi [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) accused the Sindh administration of carrying out overnight raids across Karachi and other parts of the province, alleging that nearly 180 party workers were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, Dawn reported.

The opposition party claimed Sindh Police conducted pre-dawn operations at the homes of PTI leaders and activists, taking dozens into custody ahead of its planned February 8 protest.

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Later in the evening, PTI's central information department issued a statement alleging that the detained workers had been placed under one-month preventive detention through the MPO. The party termed the action "political victimisation" and alleged that arrests were made province-wide to derail its upcoming protest.

PTI further accused the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government of pursuing a "non-democratic agenda" and suppressing political dissent, arguing that detaining "peaceful political workers" amounted to violations of the Constitution, law, and basic human rights. The statement demanded the withdrawal of what it called a "black decision" and the immediate release of all detained workers, Dawn reported.

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Meanwhile, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh clarified that the February 8 strike "is completely voluntary and peaceful, and no call has been given for blocking roads or forced closure". He added that PTI's movement could not be halted through arrests or police crackdowns.

The Sindh government, however, rejected the allegations, with Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon dismissing PTI's claims as "completely false and misleading".

Speaking to Dawn, Memon maintained that no mass arrests or MPO detentions had taken place.

"Where's the list of those arrested. It's a blatant lie. The PTI is spreading false narratives to build momentum and gain political sympathy for its announced protest planned for February 8," he said, adding: "The provincial government has not issued any blanket detention orders against PTI leaders or workers and that law enforcement agencies are acting strictly within the law."

He also reiterated that the Sindh government believes in democratic values and respects the right to peaceful protest.

According to Dawn, provincial authorities accused PTI of attempting to generate political pressure ahead of the February 8 mobilisation by circulating what they described as misleading claims. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)