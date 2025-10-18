Katihar (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday affirmed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar elections, stating that the state's people are bestowing their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He noted that the people of Bihar desire development, education, and access to good health facilities. Saini also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bihar government, adding that they have worked for the welfare of the state.

"NDA government will be formed in Bihar. The people of Bihar are bestowing their trust on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar again. The people of Bihar want development, education, good health facilities. PM Modi and NDA government in Bihar has worked for the welfare of the state. There was 'jungle raaj' in Bihar during the government of Congress and RJD...People will not vote for them as they want development," CM Saini told ANI.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to secure a resounding victory in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, while taking a sharp dig at the opposition bloc Mahagathbandhan, saying it is in a fragmented state -- "dil ke tukde hazaar huye, koi yahan gire, koi wahan gire."

Singh also noted that there is no such thing as 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, asserting the public's disinterest in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"In 2010, JD(U) and BJP made a record together when they won 206 seats. This time, we will go higher than that. We have 'neta' (leader), 'netritva' (leadership) and program. There is no such thing as 'mahagathbandhan', there is no trust in Tejashwi Yadav. They are not ready to consider each other leaders. They neither have 'neta' nor 'netritva'," Giriraj Singh told ANI.

Taking a jibe at the opposition bloc, he added, "Mahagathbandhan is in the condition of 'dil ke tukde hazaar huye, koi yahan gire, koi wahan gire.' They are facing each other on 4 dozen seats...Their 'gathbandhan' proved to be 'thugbandhan'. They are deceiving each other. This shows that they are dejected and frustrated,"

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties, including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), is delaying their candidate selection and seat distribution.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared a seat distribution list, and the party has already begun its groundwork across key constituencies.

Earlier today, Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) preparations and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

