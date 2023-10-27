Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 27 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Kerala in Kerala has decided to lay siege to the Secretariat on October 30 to protest the alleged rampant corruption and administrative paralysis of the LDF government.

"NDA to hold protest against the policies of Kerala government on October 30 in Thiruvananthapuram, in the presence of party's national president JP Nadda," Kerala BJP president said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Releases Names of Star Campaigners for Vidhan Sabha Polls, PM Narendra Modi Tops List.

The NDA also decided to organise 2,000 campaign rallies at the local level from November 10 to 30.

The main aim of the protest is to highlight the government's failure to prevent and its involvement in corruption, the loot in cooperative sectors, and inflation.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: KCR Wants His Son to Be CM, Sonia Gandhi Wants Rahul Gandhi As PM, Amit Shah Jibes at ‘Dynastic Politics’.

The alliance will also be taking out a pan-Kerala foot march against the government's anti-people policies from December end through January.

Earlier on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the recent proposal by a high-level committee set up by the National Council of Educational Research and Training to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in textbooks is unacceptable.

"As per the decision of NCERT's Committee on Social Science, the word 'India' should be changed to 'Bharat' in the textbooks of the academic branch. The Constitution refers to our nation as both India and Bharat. The politics behind avoiding India in it is as clear as daylight," Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)