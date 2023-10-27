Suryapet, October 27: In a swipe at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants his son, KT Rama Rao to be the next Chief Minister, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul Gandhi to be the next Prime Minister.

"The two parties opposing Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana are KCR's TRS and Sonia ji's Congress. Both of them do not want the welfare of Telangana. While KCR wants KTR to be the Chief Minister, Soniaji wants Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister. These are dynastic parties," Shah said while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Suryapet ahead of the November 30 assembly polls. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah Promises Backward Class Leader As Chief Minister If Voted to Power (Watch Video).

"While the goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party is Gareeb Kalyan (welfare for poor), that of KCR's party and Congress party is 'parivar kalyan' (welfare of the family)," the Union Minister added. In a step to woo the backward caste voters in Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that if the party is voted to power it will appoint a Chief Minister from the backward caste.

"PM Modi has given constitutional safeguards to the backward classes. Vote for us. We have decided that the next CM of BJP in Telangana will be from backward class," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Suryapet ahead of the November 30 assembly polls. Shah expressed confidence that only the BJP can develop Telangana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Neither the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now known as Bharat Rashtra Samithi) nor the Congress can develop Telangana. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party can develop Telangana under the leadership of PM Modi," he said. The TRS and the Congress are the top contenders in the state. Continuing his attack against the Telangana Chief Minister, Amit Shah reminded him about the promises made to the backward classes before coming to power in the newly formed state.

"TRS is a party against the poor, the dalits and the backward classes. They had promised to make son of a dalit the Chief Minister if they come to power. I want to ask Chandrashekhar Rao about his promise. In 2014, KCR promised to give dalits 3 acre land for the dalits. What about your promise?" he said. With Assembly elections in Telangana on sight, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to unseat the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The party has released its first list of 52 candidates, fielding three sitting MPs Soyam Bapu Rao, Arvind Dharmapuri, and Bandi Sanjay from Boath, Koratla, and Karimnagar respectively. Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Fields Mithun Kumar Reddy, Son of Former MP AP Jithender Reddy, From Mahabubnagar Constituency.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent.

