Patna (Bihar) [India], March 14 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is confident of winning all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar and asserted that the decision on the next Chief Minister of the state will be taken by the alliance's top leadership.

Speaking to the media here, Jha said meetings of the JD(U) legislature party are being organised as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming political developments in the state. "The Legislature party meeting is being held at the residence of Upendra Kushwaha, tomorrow the meeting will be held at Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary's residence," he said.

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Expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects in the Rajya Sabha elections, Jha said the alliance expects a clean sweep. "We will win all five Rajya Sabha seats," he said.

On the question of who would succeed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jha said the matter would be decided collectively by the top leaders of the NDA. "The top leaders of the NDA will decide who will become the next CM of Bihar," he said.

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The remarks come amid political developments in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister. Kumar had earlier emphasised that Bihar is steadily progressing with the support of the central government.

Addressing a gathering during the Samriddhi Yatra in Madhepura earlier this week, Nitish Kumar said development work in the state is moving forward steadily. "Development is taking place in the district today. Bihar is also receiving full cooperation from the central government. Now, Bihar will progress in every way and will be among the country's progressive states," he said.

Meanwhile, Kumar's son Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) on March 8. Addressing party workers after joining, Nishant Kumar praised his father's leadership and said he would work to uphold the trust placed in him. (ANI)

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