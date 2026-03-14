Is There Sunday Mega Block on March 15, 2026? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines?

Mumbai, March 14: Commuters in Mumbai should prepare for significant travel adjustments this Sunday, March 15, as both Central and Western Railways will implement major maintenance blocks (Sunday mega block). Central Railway has scheduled a daytime mega block on its Transharbour line, while Western Railway will conduct intensive night blocks to dismantle infrastructure at Prabhadevi and carry out track maintenance near Borivali. While these works are essential for operational safety, they will result in the cancellation of dozens of suburban services and the rescheduling of several long-distance express trains.

Central Railway: Transharbour Line Disruptions

Central Railway (CR) will operate a mega block on its Transharbour route for engineering and maintenance works. The disruptions will primarily affect services between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. Mumbai Local Train Viral Video: Marathi-Speaking Man Slaps Commuter for Keeping Foot on Seat, Video Goes Viral.

Time: 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM.

11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. Impact: Down-line services from Thane to Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel will be suspended between 10:35 AM and 4:07 PM. Similarly, Up-line services from Panvel and Vashi toward Thane will remain cancelled from 10:25 AM to 4:09 PM.

Down-line services from Thane to Vashi, Nerul, and Panvel will be suspended between 10:35 AM and 4:07 PM. Similarly, Up-line services from Panvel and Vashi toward Thane will remain cancelled from 10:25 AM to 4:09 PM. Alternative: Passengers are advised to use the Main Line or Harbour Line via Kurla during the block period.

Western Railway: Major Night Blocks and Cancellations

Western Railway (WR) has opted for a "No Daytime Block" policy for Sunday, March 15, but will instead carry out high-impact work during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Prabhadevi Bridge Dismantling:

A 4.5-hour block will be in effect from 1:30 AM to 6:00 AM at Prabhadevi (formerly Elphinstone Road) for the de-launching of girders for the new Road Over Bridge (ROB).

Impact: At least 45 suburban services between Churchgate and Dadar will be cancelled.

At least 45 suburban services between Churchgate and Dadar will be cancelled. Special Note: Trains will not halt at Matunga Road or Mahim during the block, and some locals will be short-terminated at Bandra and Dadar.

Borivali–Bhayandar Jumbo Block:

A jumbo block will occur on the Up and Down Fast lines between Borivali and Bhayandar from 12:15 AM to 3:45 AM.

Impact: All fast trains will be diverted to slow lines between Virar and Borivali, leading to minor delays.

Long-Distance Train Rescheduling

The infrastructure work will also affect several Mail and Express trains arriving at or departing from Mumbai.

Train Number Train Name Status on March 14/15 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Express Regulated (Delayed) by 1 hr 45 min 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Express Regulated by 1 hr 12902 Ahmedabad – Dadar Express Regulated by 1 hr 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Exp Rescheduled to depart at 6:10 AM (30 min late)

Sunday Mega Block on Central Line

The Central Railway also announced a 10-hour block between Mulund and Thane and Diva and Dombivli from 12:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, till 10 AM on Sunday, March 15. Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: Brawl Between Women Inside Ladies Coach Allegedly Over Seat Goes Viral.

Railway authorities have requested passengers to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app or official social media handles for real-time updates before heading to stations. While the night blocks on the Western Line aim to minimise daytime inconvenience, the Trans-Harbour block will require afternoon travellers to plan for an additional 30-45 minutes of transit time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook Account of M-Indicator), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, March 15, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : Yes, there is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, March 15. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Central and Transharbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).