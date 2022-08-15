New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council chairman Bhupinder Singh Bhalla on Monday announced an "action plan" for the next 25 years which includes adopting the latest technological solutions for providing better services to the people, an official statement said.

Bhalla, who made the announcement at an Independence Day function at the NDMC headquarters, also hoisted the national flag at the event. He lauded the role of freedom fighters and security personnel in the struggle for independence and in ensuring the safety of the country, respectively.

Before flag hoisting, security and fire personnel accorded a guard of honour to the chairman.

In his speech, Bhalla listed achievements of the NDMC and announced the "action plan" for the next 25 years.

Some of the initiatives proposed in the "action plan" are IT solutions, smart streetlight poles, geotagged RFID tag-based dustbin monitoring, development of 361 smart classrooms, distribution of tablets to students of classes 9 and 12 and creation of 14 more tinkering labs, the statement said.

Landscaping of roads, roundabouts, parks, gardens and public spaces; modernisation of public medical health services by implementing e-hospital software, e-prescription, e-health card; and construction of super specialty hospitals for the NDMC are also part of the plan, it said.

