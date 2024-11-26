Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26 (ANI): National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been mobilised for some coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and for the Union Territory of Pondicherry in view of the prediction of heavy rainfall from November 26 to November 28.

A NDRF team each has been deployed in Karaikkal, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapatnam and Maiyladuthurai while two teams have been deployed in Thanjavur, a release said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity has been predicted by the Regional Metrological Centre, Indian Metrological Department, Chennai in some districts of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry from November 26 to 28.

The release said that NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with all equipment for search and rescue operations, appropriate communication equipment and personal protective equipment.

It said the control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with the State Emergency Operation Control Room in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, the India Meteorological Department said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on 27th November.Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coastskirting Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days," the IMD added. (ANI)

