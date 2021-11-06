Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday reviewed the monsoon preparedness with the state's top officials and District Collectors and directed them to ensure all required measures in the wake of incessant rains.

The North east monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu for the last fortnight and has been bringing in copious rains, with the government informing the state has received 41 per cent excess rainfall during this period.

A forecast has also been made for a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on November 9.

On Saturday, Stalin, who lauded the officials for "successfully facing" the COVID-19 pandemic, also exhorted them to effectively handle the monsoon-related issues.

Keeping an eye on water bodies--many dams were over 50 per cent of the capacity, monitoring low-lying areas and river banks, speedy implementation of relief activities and ensuring basic amenities in relief camps, were among the directions given to officials, a government release here said.

It said that since January till date, Tamil Nadu has received 969.9 mm of rainfall, 37 per cent more than the normal of 706 mm, it said.

The water level in 58 of the 90 dams in the state was over 50 per cent of their capacity, while many other lakes and other water bodies were also brimming, it said.

State Ministers Duraimurugan and E V Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and TN police chief C Sylendra Babu among others were present during the meeting.

