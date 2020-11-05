Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers have been given new job cards in the state.

She said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state.

"There are 3,44,000 migrant labourers who have got new job cards in the state. The maximum of 81,869 labourers who got the new job cards are from Paschim Medinipur district. At least 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days' work in the state and the maximum of 1,15,381 in Murshidabad district," she said.

Banerjee directed the district magistrates of other districts to enrol those migrant labourers who are still jobless in projects like Mati Sristi Prakalpa and others. PTI

