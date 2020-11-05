New Delhi, November 5: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MCD in-charge Shri Durgesh Pathak on Thursday said that the BJP ruled North MCD has brought an unconstitutional circular by which the mayor will decide which questions a councillor can raise. He said that BJP is scared about their corruption getting exposed, and therefore, they have come down to this fascist technique to silence the opposition. Shri Pathak said that the BJP mayor is trying to make MCD his own private property, and no one has witnessed such an undemocratic circular in the history of democracy. He said that the AAP demands immediate rollback of this unconstitutional circular brought by the BJP.

Shri Pathak said, "In the last 14 years, the BJP has transformed the MCD to a den of corruption. But with time the BJP has started to realise that this den of corruption is getting disrupted by the questions raised against them. To Stop the questions against the BJP which can expose the corruption and the miss governance of the MCD they have taken the path of dictatorship. In MCD every councillor has the right to ask questions to the authorities and this is their democratic right. When the BJP ruled MCD saw that their corruption is getting exposed then now they are trying to stop the voice of the elected representatives of the MCD." Delhi Govt School Children Can Also Become Successful Entrepreneurs Like PC Mustafa, Says Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

He said, "The BJP ruled North MCD mayor Shri Jai Prakash has come up with a circular which noted that each and every councillor should submit the question to the mayor before raising the question in front of the house. The mayor is trying to make the MCD his own private company. This is the first time in the history of MCD and in the history of Indian democracy, such an undemocratic thing is happening. I do not think there is any democratic institution which has any such rules. The question is why is the BJP ruled MCD scared of listening to questions. This is happening because the Aam Aadmi Party is continuously asking questions to the BJP. We raised the question regarding the loans of MCD towards the contractors hired for the advertisements. We also asked questions regarding the regularisation of the sanitation workers and other contractual employees. The BJP ruled North MCD to disclose how much they get as the house tax from the big builders of Delhi." Diwali 2020: 'Don't Burst Crackers at Any Cost, Join Me for Live Laxmi Puja on November 14', Arvind Kejriwal Appeals 2 Crore Delhi Residents.

Shri Pathak said, "These questions are of public interest and the BJP should answer all these questions. By bringing the circular the BJP is trying to make the MCD a private property. After this circular, the mayor will himself decide the questions and will answer accordingly this is a shameful act under our democracy. This is also disrespect towards the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of our country. If the BJP has not done anything wrong then why are they scared of? In India we have the right to information act and now the whole world is moving towards transparency but BJP is scared of even answering a question by the opposition. When the authority tries to silence the people it implies that the end is not far. The Aam Aadmi Party believes that this circular is against democracy and it is a joke with the citizens of Delhi. We also believe that this is unconstitutional. The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the circular should be immediately rolled back."