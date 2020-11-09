New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested 12 people and seized around 800 kg of firecrackers being sold illegally in the national capital from their possession, officials said on Monday.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government banned firecrackers, including green crackers, in the city from November 7 to 30 to combat pollution amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Till Monday, cases had been registered against 12 people for illegally selling firecrackers, the police said.

"The police have recovered 792.22 kg of firecrackers and arrested 12 people. Eight cases were registered in connection with the bursting of crackers," Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said.

All licences issued for sale of firecrackers have been suspended and further action will be taken on the basis of the National Green Tribunal's directions, the police said.

Two cases were registered in northeast district for selling crackers, one in southeast, one in north, two in outer-north, one in Rohini, three in west, one in outer and one in Dwarka, they said.

A total of 19.5 kg firecrackers were recovered from northeast district, 16.3 kg from southeast, 9.2 kg from outer-north, 85.45 kg from Rohini, 592.6 kg from west, 35.57 kg from outer and 34.6 kg from Dwarka, they added.

Seven cases were registered in east district and one in outer-north for bursting crackers, the police said.

