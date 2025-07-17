Bhubaneswar, Jul 17 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said there is a need to take science beyond labs and into public consciousness in order to make scientific output more accessible.

Addressing scientists, technologists and scholars at Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) here, Singh said, “Many breakthroughs of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) remain unknown even to stakeholders.”

Citing examples of successful indigenous technologies like Terafil water filters and metal craft innovations, he urged for greater industry linkages and outreach to young citizens.

“So, we need to take science beyond labs and into public consciousness,” the Union Science and Technology Minister said.

Singh also underlined the pivotal role of India's mining and minerals sector in achieving the vision of a self-reliant and technologically advanced nation.

IMMT is uniquely placed, both geographically and in terms of expertise, to drive innovation in critical minerals and sustainable material development, he said.

Referring to the deep ocean mission and India's 11,000-km coastline, the minister pointed out that Odisha is strategically positioned to benefit from and contribute to marine-based research, alternative energy resources, and materials innovation.

He reiterated the need for synergy between ministries, scientific institutions and industry partners, and noted that the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will act as a central coordination platform.

Singh advocated for integrating India's ancient engineering wisdom with modern research, citing the cyclone-resilient architecture of the Konark Sun Temple.

He encouraged the scientific community to work with a forward-looking plan and revise objectives every four years to stay aligned with the fast-evolving technological landscape.

“Let us plan for 2047 with a vision for 2027. The pace of innovation demands it,” Singh said.

The minister inaugurated a string of facilities during his visit here, including a vertical shaft pilot plant and a sustainable recycling centre.

Singh also laid the foundation stone for a marine bio manufacturing unit to be set up by IMMT here in collaboration with the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS).

