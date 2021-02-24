Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that yoga, the spirituality of the east, and modern science from the west, should be used to provide quality health care system in the state.

He was speaking here at the Yoga Dakshinamurthy temple consecration in the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) University.

"Yoga and spiritual cultures are being followed in the east, whereas modern science in the west. We need to adopt the best practices from both cultures to establish a quality health care system," he said.

Highlighting the society's need to take up more research experiments based on ancient wisdom, he said, "The college is fulfilling the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in utilising the ancient wisdom of Charaka, Sushruta, and Kannada. Yoga teaches us about wisdom and does not let fortune rule our life." (ANI)

