New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Delhi's Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday suggested that the labour department should implement a system for virtual hearing of cases so that labourers are not burdened by geographical constraints.

The minister chaired a meeting with the labour commissioner, joint commissioners and deputy commissioners at the district level, with the objective of making the labour department's functioning more transparent, accountable and technologically empowered, said an official statement.

During the meeting, Mishra stated that strengthening information technology is an administrative necessity in the current times.

He suggested that a system for virtual hearing should be implemented in the department at the earliest so that workers can participate in their case hearings without geographical constraints. He also emphasised that the core responsibility of the labour department is to protect the interests of workers.

Mishra directed officials to ensure that no worker is subjected to injustice at any level.

"The Delhi government is fully committed to the welfare of workers. Injustice against even a single worker will not be tolerated. These workers are the foundation of the nation, the true builders of the country. Protecting their rights is our foremost responsibility," he added.

It was also decided in the meeting that the labour department's portal will publish a complete list of all cases, related orders, and departmental decisions.

