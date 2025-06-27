New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday shared a letter by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to the then US President Ronald Reagan to attack the Congress party, alleging Gandhi's role in atrocities against Sri Lankan Tamils.

Sharing the letter dated February 8, 1988, on X, Dubey wrote, "Is Rajiv Gandhi ji responsible for the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka? The Nehru-Gandhi family, that is, slaves of America/Russia."

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to Devotees of Lord Jagannath; Prays for Peace, Harmony.

The BJP MP alleged that the letter describes how India and Sri Lanka committed atrocities against Tamils and questioned why India, being a sovereign nation, shared details with the US.

"Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji wrote this letter to the then US President Ronald Reagan in February 1988. 2. The letter details how India-Sri Lanka is committing atrocities against Tamils under American pressure, why would a sovereign nation tell America?" the X post read.

Also Read | Mounjaro KwikPen: Eli Lilly and Company’s Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Drug Gets Approval in India, To Compete With Novo’s Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy.

Dubey further alleged that India played the role of an American agent and advised Russia in the matter of Afghanistan. He wrote, "As an American agent, what advice is India-Russia giving in Afghanistan, it is mentioned in this letter."

Further, on India's relationship with the US, the BJP leader said, "Most importantly, during Rajiv Gandhi ji's time, let alone buying ships for the Indian Navy, it couldn't even rent them, why is there mention of renting them? Doesn't the language of this letter make us slaves?".

Earlier too, Nishikant Dubey has attacked Congress and accused it of "slave mentality".

In a post on X on Tuesday, Dubey shared a "confidential conversation" paper dated February 8, 1973, between then US President Nixon and US Ambassador to India Moynihan.

He said that according to this conversation, India had taken so many loans from the US that by 2040, India will become a slave of America.

Taking a dig at Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Dubey questioned, "Did Iron Lady Indira Gandhi almost sell India?"

"1. This is a confidential conversation paper dated 8 February 1973 between the then US President Nixon and US Ambassador to India Moynihan. 2. According to this conversation, India had taken so many loans from America that by 2040, India will become a slave of America. 3. America is not even ready to buy India?" the BJP leader said in his post on X.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the one who held talks with America "face to face".

"The Congress party is the product of slave mentality; it is Modi ji who is talking with America face to face, and today India is the fourth-largest economy in the world," he said in the backdrop of Congress repeatedly alleging a failure in India's foreign policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)